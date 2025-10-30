Andrea Brillantes stuns fans with show-stopping Halloween transformations

ACTRESS Andrea Brillantes once again proved she’s the queen of Halloween, dazzling fans with not one but two jaw-dropping looks this spooky season.
Brillantes first turned heads as Black Cat during The New Nocturnals, a glamorous Halloween event organized by the team behind The Opulence Ball — one of the most talked-about parties in the country.
She followed it up with another breathtaking transformation, this time as an alien princess for Shake, Rattle, and Ball 2025, earning praise from both celebrities and fans.
“Amazing Blythe!!!! So impressive as always,” commented Mond Gutierrez.
One netizen wrote, “Akala ko the best na yung Black Cat, this is something else.” (SunStar Cebu)