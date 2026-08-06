Angara calls for stronger gun safety after incident involving learners

MANILA – Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara on Wednesday called for stronger gun safety following the recent incident involving learners in General Santos City.

He particularly urged law enforcement to intensify efforts for responsible gun ownership nationwide.



This came after a nine-year-old learner was critically injured after a .38-caliber pistol was accidentally discharged while playing with a 13-year-old companion in a home.



"Ang pagiging responsable sa pagtatago ng baril ay hindi lamang usapin ng pagsunod sa batas; ito ay isang moral na tungkulin upang maiwasan ang mga trahedyang nagbabago ng buhay (Responsible gun keeping is not only a mere adherence to law, but a moral obligation to prevent life-changing tragedies),” Angara said.



He called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement bodies to tighten gun safety enforcement and prevent illegal possession among minors.



These efforts would include tightening background checks, regularly inspecting licensed firearm storage, and cracking down on illegal firearms.



“Malinaw rin ang paalala ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos —ang kaligtasan ng mga mag-aaral ay hindi nagtatapos sa pintuan ng paaralan (The reminder of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. remains clear —the safety of learners does not end at the school doors),” Angara said.



“Nagsisimula ito sa ating mga tahanan. Hindi natin kayang protektahan ang ating mga kabataan kung hindi tayo magtutulungan bilang isang buong komunidad (This begins at home. We cannot protect our youth if we do not work together as one community).”

Parents and guardians were then urged to promote gun safety education, emphasizing the extreme dangers of firearms.



For its part, the Department of Education (DepEd) strictly implements the zero-tolerance policy under the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE) per DepEd Order No. 006, series of 2026.



This means that firearms, ammunition, bladed weapons, and explosives are strictly prohibited during any school activity on the premises.

Earlier, the DepEd has ordered tighter entry protocols, alongside non-intrusive inspections, risk assessments, and close coordination with the PNP for the reporting of any illegal weapons.



Psychosocial support is also available for learners affected by incidents of school violence. (PNA)