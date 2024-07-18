Angara formally assumes as DepEd secretary

SECRETARY Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara has officially taken over the helm of the Department of Education (DepEd) during a turnover ceremony held on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in the agency’s head office in Pasig City.

Angara took the DepEd seal and flag handed over by his successor, Vice President Sara Duterte.

In his speech, the former senator reiterated his commitment in achieving changes and reform in the country’s educational system.

“As we assume our role and start a new chapter for DepEd, we will hit the ground running and learn as we go. Allow us sometime to dig deeper. In the coming days, we will outline our key priorities,” said Angara.

“Education is a pillar of our nation’s progress. And it is only through a nation’s efforts that education will be improved and made more effective. We need to work together. Sama-sama tayo magtrabaho para sa ating mga minamahal na guro at para sa kabataang Pilipino. Sama-sama tayong magtulungan upang i-angat ang antas ng edukasyon sa bansa -- patungo sa Bagong Pilipinas (Let's work together for our beloved teachers and for the Filipino youth. Let's work together to raise the level of education in the country -- towards a New Philippines),” he added.

Angara also recognized Duterte for the work she has done for the agency over the past two years.

Over the past year, Duterte said the DepEd rolled out the Matatag Agenda, which aims to improve the country’s basic education system.

The Matatag Agenda was adopted by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) board chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a national plan and policy for basic education.

It was also under Duterte that the DepEd was able to bring back in-person classes for around 27 million learners across all public schools in the country, post pandemic.

The DepEd also launched the K-10 Matatag curriculum, which focuses on five foundational skills, namely, language, reading and literacy, mathematics, makabansa, and good manners and right conduct (GMC).

Duterte also ordered the implementation of the review of the Senior High School curriculum and launched the national learning recovery plan.

Under Duterte’s helm, the DepEd also issued a policy addressing the workload of teaching staff, as well as the institutionalization of a 30 days uninterrupted break for teachers.

“Ngunit aaminin ko sa ikli ng panahon may mga hakbang na sadyang hindi natin natapos tulad ng Matatag Center, Matatag Portal, DepEd Digital Education, overtime pay for teachers, a revised senior high school curriculum, universal school-based feeding program for kindergarten learners, calamity fund for teaching and non-teaching personnel and an HMO or health insurance for teachers and non-teaching personnel,” said Duterte.

“Nais kong ipaubaya ito sa ating susunod na kalihim ng kagawaran (I would like to leave it to our next department secretary),” she added.

Duterte expressed gratitude to those who helped the agency achieve its goals, especially the teachers, for their unwavering service to the country.

Duterte resigned as the DepEd secretary and the vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) last June 19, 2024.

She declined to give the reason for her resignation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)