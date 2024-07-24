Angara postpones submission of teachers’ performance report

THE deadline of submission of School Year (SY) 2023-2024 performance ratings of teachers was extended until September 2024, while the submission of Results-Based Performance Management System (RPMS) was deferred.

This was ordered by Education Secretary Sonny Angara through a memorandum he issued on Monday, July 22, 2024, to alleviate the burden on teachers during class preparations.

Angara said the new submission dates are September 15 for performance review and September 30 for rewards and development planning.

“Ang reklamo ng mga teachers is nakakasabay siya [RPMS] sa bukasan ng pasukan,” Angara said.

He also directed the Executive Committee of the Department of Education to establish a task force that will assess and examine the execution of RPMS at the school level for the academic year 2024-2025 with the aim of streamlining, enhancing, and simplifying its procedures and prerequisites.

"Bubuo tayo ng isang task force upang araling simplehan at padaliin ang requirement na ito," Angara said. “Klaro ang utos ng ating Civil Service Commission na kailangan ang mga ganitong klaseng evaluation process.”

The execution of RPMS for fiscal year 2024 will continue as scheduled for non-school based staff in the DepEd Central Office, regional offices, and schools division offices. (Jessa Magbutay, NWSSU intern)