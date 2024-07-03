Angara vows to support salary increase for teachers

INCOMING Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Senator Jose Edgardo “Sonny” Angara expressed on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, full support for increasing the salary of teachers in a bid to ensure the quality of education in the country.
In a radio interview, Angara said aside from continuing the programs of Vice President Sara Duterte particularly in improving the working conditions of the teachers, he will also look into providing better salaries and benefits to the educators.
Duterte has resigned as DepEd secretary. Her resignation is effective July 19, 2024.
“Hundred percent in support po tayo for all of these teachers' increases dahil alam natin na apektado 'yung kalidad ng edukasyon kapag talagang inspired 'yung mga teachers at you attract the best, 'yung pinakamagagaling, the best and the brightest ika nga,” said Angara.
Angara, who formerly heads the Senate committee on finance, said among which that he will also look into in coordination with concerned government agencies is the proposed increase in the salary of entry-level teachers to as much as P50,000.
The proposal was made by ACT Teachers party-list Representative France Castro, Arlene Brosas of Gabriela party-list, and Raoul Manuel of Kabataan partylist to close the gap between the teachers’ salaries and the cost of living, as well as to address the distortion created by the doubling of entry-level pay of military and uniformed personnel.
Angara also expressed support in unloading teachers of their administrative works in order for them to focus on their teaching.
The DepEd, under Duterte, aimed to hire 5,000 more administrative personnel in 2024.
Meanwhile, Angara expressed support to prohibiting the students from bringing or using their gadgets in schools to help them concentrate with their studies.
Senate basic education committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian earlier filed Senate Bill 2706, or the proposed Electronic Gadget-Free Schools Act, which seeks to prohibit students from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as teachers in all public and private schools from using electronic gadgets within the school premises during class hours. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)