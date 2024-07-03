Angara vows to support salary increase for teachers

The proposal was made by ACT Teachers party-list Representative France Castro, Arlene Brosas of Gabriela party-list, and Raoul Manuel of Kabataan partylist to close the gap between the teachers’ salaries and the cost of living, as well as to address the distortion created by the doubling of entry-level pay of military and uniformed personnel.

Angara also expressed support in unloading teachers of their administrative works in order for them to focus on their teaching.

The DepEd, under Duterte, aimed to hire 5,000 more administrative personnel in 2024.

Meanwhile, Angara expressed support to prohibiting the students from bringing or using their gadgets in schools to help them concentrate with their studies.

Senate basic education committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian earlier filed Senate Bill 2706, or the proposed Electronic Gadget-Free Schools Act, which seeks to prohibit students from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as teachers in all public and private schools from using electronic gadgets within the school premises during class hours. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)