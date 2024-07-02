Angara vows to work with all sectors to ensure quality education

SENATOR Jose Edgardo “Sonny” Angara has committed to work with all sectors of society to ensure quality education for Filipino students.
In a statement on July 2, 2024, Angara expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his appointment as the secretary of the Department of education (DepEd).
“I am deeply honored and grateful to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the trust he has placed in me by appointing me as the secretary of the Department of Education. This significant responsibility is one I accept with humility and a profound sense of duty,” he said.
Angara will replace Duterte, who resigned as Education secretary last June 19, 2024. Her resignation will take effect on July 19, 2024.
Angara expressed eagerness to collaborate with the entire administration in serving the Filipino students, supporting teachers, and enhancing the overall quality of education in the country.
“Education is the cornerstone of our nation's future, and it is through collective effort that we can address the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead,” he said.
Meanwhile, the DepEd welcomed Angara’s appointment, saying they look forward to working with the new leadership amid its continued and relentless pursuit toward improving the quality of basic education in the country.
Angara’s fellow senators also hailed Angara’s appointment.
Senator Joel Villanueva said the future of the country’s education system is bright with Angara in its helm, as he noted his unwavering passion and dedication to advancing education reforms in the country.
Former Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Angara is more than qualified for the job, as he expressed belief that he will bring his brilliant fiscal mind, being a former chair of the Senate finance panel, and his heart for the youth, being part of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom II).
Angara completed a Master of Laws from Harvard University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Among his legislative work are the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act and the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (K-12).
Malacañang said Angara garnered support from key educational organizations.
He also received endorsements from both the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea) and the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities (Pacu).
Meanwhile, Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia said Angara’s seat in the Senate will remain vacant “unless there is a call from the Senate to call for a special election.”
“In this case po, wala ng caretaker not unlike sa House of Representatives dahil nationwide po ang constituency ng senators,” he said.
Senate President Francis Escudero earlier said they will just wait for the 2025 midterm elections should Marcos choose to appoint Angara as the DepEd secretary. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)