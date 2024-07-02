Angara vows to work with all sectors to ensure quality education

SENATOR Jose Edgardo “Sonny” Angara has committed to work with all sectors of society to ensure quality education for Filipino students.

In a statement on July 2, 2024, Angara expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his appointment as the secretary of the Department of education (DepEd).

“I am deeply honored and grateful to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the trust he has placed in me by appointing me as the secretary of the Department of Education. This significant responsibility is one I accept with humility and a profound sense of duty,” he said.