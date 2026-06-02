Angeles building collapse death toll climbs to 20

THE number of fatalities from the collapse of a nine-story building under construction in Angeles City, Pampanga has climbed to 20, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Central Luzon said on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The BFP said three more bodies were found underneath the fallen debris since Tuesday morning.

All the victims of the collapse were accounted for, with 27 others rescued, it added.

The collapse happened at dawn on May 24, 2026.

On Saturday, May 30, lawyers of the owner and contractor of the project assured to provide assistance to the victims.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)