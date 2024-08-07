Angelica Yulo apologizes to 2-time Olympic gold medalist son

ANGELICA Yulo apologized on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, to his son, two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, as she sought to put an end to the personal issues that drew public attention, especially online.

In a press conference, Angelica, who was accompanied by her legal counsel Lawyer Raymond Fortun, expressed alarm as matters that should have been settled within their family are now the talk of the town.

“Umabot na kasi na nakakaalarmang siutwasyon dahil buong sambayanan, alam na at nakaabang na sa mga sususnod na salita ng bawat isa kung kailan dapat ang ganitong hindi pagkakaunawaan, nawa’y nanatili lamang pribado at inayos sa personal na paraan,” Angelica said in a letter to Carlos.

Angelica said their doors will remain open for the Olympian, hoping that they will be able to discuss and fix their relationship.

“Hindi ako perpektong ina at alam ng Diyos na hindi ka rin perpektong anak at walang perketong pamilya. Walang ibang hangad ang isang ina kung hindi ang ikabubuti ng kaniyang anak at sa bawat miyembro ng pamilya. Sa paraan ng marahas at maingay, sana’y maunawaan mo na ang intension ko ay malinis. Ako ay isang inang nasaktan dahil ang mabait na anak na pinalaki ko nang maayos at mabuting tao ay hindi na nakikinig sa mga paggabay ng magulang. Kung mali man ang mga naging pagpuna ko sa nobya mo, humihingi ako ng patawad dahil nanay lang ako na nagaalala,” Angelica said.

(I am not a perfect mother, and God knows you are not a perfect child either. No family is perfect. A mother's only desire is the well-being of her child and all the members of her family. In my forceful and loud manner, I hope you can understand that my intentions are pure. I am a mother who is hurt because the good child I raised, a kind person, no longer listens to his parents' guidance. If I have said anything wrong about your girlfriend, I apologize because I am just a mother who is worried.)

“Matanda ka na at kaya mo nang magdesisyon para sa sarili mo. Bukas ang aming pintuan sa tahanan may pera ka o wala kung nanaisin mong bumalik sa amin,” she added.

(You are old enough now to make your own decisions. Our door is always open to you, whether you have money or not, if you wish to come back to us.)

If not now, Angelica said she hopes Carlos will find it in his heart to understand her position as his mother.

Angelica said he is also hoping that the public will put to rest their personal issues and instead focus on celebrating Yulo’s achievement.

Angelica held the press conference hours after Carlos broke his silence through a TikTok video on issues concerning his relationship with his mother, including the management of finances and her displeasure towards her girlfriend Chloe San Jose.

In the end, Carlos said he had already forgiven her mother hoping that they will all heal in time. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)