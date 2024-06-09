Another 3-day transport strike to be held anew starting June 10

TRANSPORT group Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (Manibela) will hold anew a three-day transport holiday from Monday, June 10 until Wednesday, June 12, as they continue to oppose the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

In a radio interview, Manibela President Mar Valbuena said around 25,000 of their members, mostly in Metro Manila, are expected to join the strike.

He said drivers from Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, and Cordillera Administrative Region will also join the transport strike.

"Siguro dalawang lugar lang sa NCR (National Capital Region) ang hindi masyado maapektuhan tulad ng Makati at Mandaluyong," he said.

(Perhaps only two places in the NCR (National Capital Region) will not be significantly affected, such as Makati and Mandaluyong.)

Valbuena asked for the understanding of the riding public who will be affected by the protest action.

"Sa mga mahal naming mananakay, sana maunawaan ninyo na mahirap din eto. Hindi lang sa pagsakay ninyo, apektado yung kabuhayan din namin ng tatlong araw," he added.

(To our dear passengers, we hope you understand that this is also difficult for us. It's not just about your commute; our livelihood is also affected for three days.)

He said the protest action will be conducted to voice out their continued opposition against the apprehension of jeepneys, which failed to comply with the consolidation policy under the PUVMP.

Starting May 1, jeepneys that failed to comply with the consolidation policy are considered colorum, putting them on the brink of getting impounded once apprehended plying on the streets.

The group has long been opposing the PUVMP, which was launched by the former administration. It aims to replace the traditional jeepneys with modern units that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine or an electric engine to lessen pollution.

As of March 2024, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said that 80 percent of the PUVs in the country have already complied with the consolidation policy.

Under the program, drivers/operators will receive a government subsidy for the acquisition of PUVs, which is between P200,000 and P300,000 per vehicle, to help them cope financially. Each vehicle costs around P1.5 to P2.7 million.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) earlier said they are no longer worried about the possible impact of the strike on public transportation.

“Sanay na po ang lahat ng agency. In fact, our commuters in Metro Manila sanay na po sa kanilang plano,” DoTr Undersecretary Ferdinand Ortega said.

(All the agencies are already accustomed to it. In fact, our commuters in Metro Manila are already familiar with their plans.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)