THERE will be another big-time price rollback on fuel on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

In their respective advisory, Pilipinas Shell, Jetti Petroleum, PTT, Caltex, Seaoil, PetroGazz, and Cleanfuel said there will be a P1.20 per liter price decrease on diesel and P1 per liter for both gasoline and kerosene.

Except for Cleanfuel, which will implement the price adjustment at 4:01 p.m., the other is set to change pump prices at 6 a.m.

Last week, oil firms implemented a P1.90 per liter price decrease on diesel, P2.45 per liter on gasoline, and P2.40 per liter on kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)