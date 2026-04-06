Another bigtime oil price hike

PILIPINAS Shell will implement another big-time fuel price increase on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

According to the firm's advisory, there will be a P19.80 per liter hike on diesel, P9.10 per liter on kerosene and P5.90 per liter on gasoline.

The price adjustment will be effective by 6 a.m.

Other firms are yet to make similar announcements.

Last week, the price of diesel reached more than P130 per liter while the cost of gasoline already went over the P100 per liter mark.

The series of oil price hikes came amid the looming global oil crisis due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)