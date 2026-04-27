Another bigtime rollback for diesel, kerosene

THE Department of Energy announced on Monday, April 27, 2026, a bigtime price rollback on diesel and kerosene.

In a press conference, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said there will be a P12.94 per liter price decrease on diesel and P15.71 per liter on kerosene.

The cost of gasoline will increase minimally by P.53 per liter.

“There will be a rollback tomorrow at P12.94 minimum. May estimated pump price range sa diesel na P75.93 to P101.96,” said Garin.

“Iba-iba ang gas station, iba-iba ang presyo. Depende 'yan kung malayo sa depot or inland siya. Malayo i-deliver, mas magastos ang pag-deliver sa gas station so mas mahal ang benta,” she added.

(Gas stations vary, so prices differ. It depends on whether the station is far from the depot or located inland. The farther the delivery, the higher the cost of transporting fuel to the gas station, so the selling price is also higher.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)