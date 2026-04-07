Another Filipina killed in missile attack in Israel

A FILIPINA was killed in a missile attack in Haifa, Israel over the weekend, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

In a statement, the DFA said the victim was killed along with her Israeli husband and elderly parents-in-law on Sunday, April 5.

“The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has informed the family and is providing all necessary assistance, including arrangements for the earliest possible repatriation of her remains despite the current travel situation in the region,” the DFA said.

“The department is also reaching out to support the family during this difficult time,” it added.

The agency said the family of the victim has requested for privacy and a time to grieve in peace.

“We join the Filipino community in praying for her eternal rest and for strength for her family during this time of profound loss,” it added.

In March, a Filipina caregiver in Israel died after she was struck by shrapnel while transporting her patient to a bomb shelter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)