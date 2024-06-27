Another Filipino representation in Star Wars

FILIPINO-CANADIAN actor Manny Jacinto stepped into the iconic Star Wars universe with his role as Qimir in the new series "The Acolyte," which premiered on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

This series serves as a prequel to the main Star Wars films, exploring the galaxy’s rich history before the Skywalker Saga.

Born in Quezon City, Philippines to parents Lito and Emmy, Manny Jacinto migrated with his family to Vancouver, Canada at the age of three. His journey to prominence began with humble television roles until his breakthrough as Jason Mendoza in NBC’s acclaimed fantasy-comedy series “The Good Place.” He has since expanded his presence in cinema with notable roles in films such as "Bad Times at the El Royale" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

Handpicked by creator Leslye Headland for "The Acolyte," Jacinto’s casting underscores his rising status in Hollywood.

As Qimir, Jacinto brings humor and intrigue as a key figure in the Jedi mysteries of the High Republic era.

“The Acolyte” features a diverse ensemble cast, including Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae.

Diana Lee Inosanto, another prominent Filipino in previous Star Wars series “Ahsoka” and “The Mandalorian,” celebrates the expansion of diversity in Hollywood.

Jacinto's portrayal of Qimir exemplifies Disney’s commitment to inclusivity and representation, setting a new standard for diversity in one of the world’s most beloved franchises.

Catch "The Acolyte," an eight-part series, streaming exclusively on Disney+. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban intern)