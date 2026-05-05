Another gas-and-run incident recorded in Quezon City

POLICE have recorded another gas-and-run case in Quezon City, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

In a press conference, Tuaño said the incident happened in the wee hours of May 3, 2026 in a gasoline station on Mindanao Avenue, wherein the suspect left a P1,500 bill unpaid.

He said the incident was reported only on May 4.

Through the help of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, investigators have identified the plate number of the vehicle and its owner.

Tuaño said charges of theft will be filed against the driver.

The incident is the fourth gas-and-run incident recorded in the country amid the surge of fuel prices brought about by the conflict in the Middle East. Three were recorded in Quezon City, while one was reported in Bacolod.

“Ito ay nananatiling isolated sapagkat sinasabi nga natin out of 4,100 plus gasoline stations nationwide, ito ay hindi nagdidikta ng kabuuang peace and order strategy na ginagawa ng PNP para matulungan ang DOE (Department of Energy) or ang ating pamahalaan sa pangkahalatan para mapigilan ang problema na kinakaharap nating crisis,” said Tuaño.

(This remains an isolated case because, as we have said, out of more than 4,100 gasoline stations nationwide, it does not dictate the overall peace and order strategy being carried out by the PNP to assist the DOE (Department of Energy) or the government as a whole in addressing the crisis we are facing.)

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered his men to beef up monitoring of so-called gas-and-run incidents, amid efforts to prevent the crime from escalating into a more common modus operandi.

“Katunayan niyan kasama yan sa instruction ni chief PNP sa mga mga regional director nung pinapa audit niya ang performances ng ating mga provincial directors at mga chiefs of police. Sinasabi sasama sa audit ‘yung mga unit na may maraming insidente kaugnay ng gasoline stations,” said Tuaño.

(In fact, that is included in the instruction of the PNP chief to the regional directors when he ordered an audit of the performance of our provincial directors and chiefs of police. He said that units with a high number of incidents related to gasoline stations would be included in the audit.)

“Dalawa ang sinasabi puwedeng i-report kaugnay ng crisis sa Middle East. Una ito ay police initiated operations at ito naman mga points against sa mga pulis na may mga insidente katulad ng nga nangyari dito,” he added.

(There are two things that can be reported in relation to the crisis in the Middle East. First, these are police-initiated operations; second, these are points against police units that have recorded incidents like what happened here.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)