Another House lawmaker resigns amid flood control controversy

ACT-CIS partylist Representative Edvic Yap, brother of Benguet Lone District Representative Eric Yap, resigned from his seat in the House of Representatives on February 4, 2026, amid his implication in irregularities in the flood control projects.

During the House plenary session on Wednesday, February 4, House Deputy Majority Leader Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon announced the resignation of Yap, prompting the presiding officer to direct that his name be dropped from the roll of members.

Edvic Yap’s resignation comes as he, along with several other lawmakers, faces investigation for alleged ties to anomalous flood control projects, particularly the controversial La Union flood control contracts.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier identified Eric Yap, as a “person of interest” in relation to a fully paid but unfinished flood control

works in La Union, involving the contractor Silverwolves Construction Corporation, a firm with reported business ties to the Yap family.

Remulla also said Edvic received money through bank transfers from the Discaya couple, who are also allegedly involved in the anomaly, from 2019 to 2020.

In December, the Court of Appeals froze the personal accounts and other assets of Eric and Edvic Yap as part of the government’s effort to safeguard suspected ill-gotten funds associated with these projects.

The Yap brothers have since denied involvement in the flood control mess.

Last year, Ako Bicol partylist Representative Zaldy Co also resigned from the House of Representatives due to implication in the flood control scandal. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)