Another ill-gotten wealth case vs Marcoses dismissed

THE Sandiganbayan has ordered the dismissal of the P276-million ill-gotten wealth case against late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and their associate Roman Cruz due to “inordinate delay.”

In a resolution promulgated on October 4, 2024, the Sandiganbayan granted the motion to dismiss filed by Imelda and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who were identified as estate executors of Marcos Sr. on July 16, 2024.

“It is also worthy to note that in its comments, the plaintiff did not argue against the averment of the defendants about inordinate delay and due process violation. It did not oppose the move of the defendants to dismiss the case. In fact, the plaintiff tends to agree with the dismissal of the case when it emphasized that there are no more allegations against the Estate of Marcos,” the order reads.

“The plaintiff then averred that all the allegations against the Marcoses were struck down, hence, there is no more reason to proceed as against them,” it added.

The 37-year-old Civil Case 0006 against Marcos Sr., Imelda and Cruz covers several assets that were allegedly purchased by Cruz, in connivance with the Marcoses, that are relatively too large as compared to their legal income.

The assets being referred to in the case include two residential lots and two condominium units in Baguio City; a residential building in Makati; a parcel of land and six condominium units in California, United States of America; and a residential land in Metro Manila.

Cruz served as the president and general manager of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), president of the Philippine Airlines (PAL), chairman and president of the Hotel Enterprises of the Philippines Inc., owner of Hyatt Regency Manila, chairman and president of Manila Hotel Corporation, and chairman of the Commercial Bank of Manila (CBM) during the presidency of Marcos Sr.

The anti-graft court further argued that the defendant’s right to a fair trial has already been highly prejudiced, noting the plaintiff’s failure to initiate necessary action to prosecute the case against them.

“There are witnesses who are no longer able to be located or have disappeared. Defendant Imelda Marcos’ health has declined which affects her ability to testify in her defense. The heirs of defendant Marcos Sr. were still minors from 1971 to 1973 when the alleged Pinugay Estate transaction took place. The personalities involved have died in the 53 years since and there are documents which may no longer be found,” the Sandiganbayan said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)