Another impeachment complaint filed vs Sara Duterte

A FRESH impeachment complaint was filed on Monday, February 2, 2026, against Vice President Sara Duterte before the House of Representatives.

The complaints, which were filed by 17 members of various civil society organizations, were endorsed in the lower chamber by Akbayan Party-list Representative Perci Cendaña and Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima.

Among the central allegations in the complaint are:

* Threats against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and other top officials, which complainants say amount to a breach of public trust and destabilization.

* Alleged misuse of approximately P612.5 million in confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) during her tenure as DepEd secretary between 2022 and 2024.

* Bribery and corruption within DepEd, tied to contracts and disbursements under her watch.

* Undeclared wealth and anomalies in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

* Involvement or complicity in extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte family’s aggressive “war on drugs” campaign

The complaint further invokes constitutional grounds, including betrayal of public trust, graft, corruption, bribery, and other high crimes under the 1987 Constitution.

“Bakit ako nage-endorse sa impeachment complaint na ito? First, because I believe in the causes of the complainants. Second, I believe na meron talaga na mga grounds, mga batayan, mga impeachable offenses na pwedeng i-prove at mapu-prove during the hearings sa Committee on Justice. It's about time na panagutin na si VP Sara,” De Lima said in a press conference.

(Why am I endorsing this impeachment complaint? First, because I believe in the causes of the complainants. Second, I believe that there are really grounds, bases, and impeachable offenses that can be proven — and will be proven — during the hearings of the Committee on Justice. It’s about time that VP Sara is held accountable.)

“Alam naman natin as mentioned already, ‘yung pagdismiss ng impeachment complaint o ‘yung pagdeclare as unconstitutional 'yung impeachment process ay on technicality lang, on procedural grounds, wala pa tayo sa substantive. This new petition is just really a reiteration of the substantive grounds of the previous complaints,” she added.

(We already know, as mentioned earlier, that the dismissal of the impeachment complaint or the declaration that the impeachment process is unconstitutional is only due to technicalities or procedural grounds -- we are not yet at the substantive stage.)

This filing is not the first attempt to impeach the Vice President.

The same complainant filed on December 2, 2024, the first impeachment complaint against Duterte.

This was followed by three more impeachment complaints filed in December 2024 and early 2025 by various organizations, targeting similar issues, including misuse of confidential funds and obstruction of congressional investigations.

The consolidated complaint filed against Duterte was endorsed by more than 200 lawmakers in the House on February 5, 2025, to the Senate.

However, in July 2025, the Supreme Court (SC) unanimously declared the impeachment proceedings unconstitutional, ruling that the consolidated articles were barred by the one-year bar rule under Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution.

In August 2025, the Senate voted to archive the articles of impeachment filed against Duterte following the SC’s initial decision on the matter.

Last week, the SC upheld with finality its earlier decision declaring the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte unconstitutional. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)