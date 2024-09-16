Another major fuel price rollback set

THERE will be another rollback on the prices of fuel for the second consecutive week on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz and Caltex said there will be a P1 per liter price decrease for gasoline, P1.30 per liter on diesel, and P1.65 per liter on kerosene.

Cleanfuel will implement the price change at 12:01 a.m. while the other firms will have it effective starting 6 a.m.

Last week, oil companies implemented a P1.55 per liter price decrease on gasoline, P1.30 per liter on diesel and P1.40 per liter on kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)