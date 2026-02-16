Another round of fuel price hike set Tuesday

MANILA – Motorists will face another round of fuel price increases on Tuesday, with pump prices set to rise by as much as PHP1.20 per liter, oil companies announced Monday.

In separate advisories, Seaoil and Caltex said they would raise gasoline prices by PHP1.20/liter, diesel by PHP0.60/liter, and kerosene by PHP0.60/liter effective 6 a.m. and 6:01 a.m., respectively.

The increase marks the sixth consecutive week of price hikes for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, driven largely by supply concerns stemming from ongoing geopolitical tensions abroad.

Last week, gasoline prices increased by PHP0.60/liter, diesel by PHP1.00/liter, and kerosene by PHP0.60/liter. (PNA)