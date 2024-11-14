Another storm set to enter PAR, could affect northern Cebu, Bohol

ANOTHER tropical cyclone is set to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the same day Typhoon Ofel made landfall over Baggao, Cagayan in Luzon.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist from the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division, said Thursday that Tropical Cyclone Man-Yi will be named Pepito once it enters the PAR Thursday night.

Pepito was forecast to make landfall on the eastern coast of southern Luzon by the end of the week, or on November 16 or 17, Eclarino added.

He said the northern parts of Cebu and Bohol might be affected or might experience the impact of Pepito, especially if these areas fall within the 380-kilometer radius of the storm.

He urged the public to prepare, but he added that due to the high pressure system over the southern part of the Philippines, which is causing a slight weakening of Pepito, there could be a slight shift in the storm's track.

Typhoon Ofel, meanwhile, has further weakened over mainland Cagayan, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 p.m. Thursday bulletin.

The typhoon continued to threaten Babuyan Islands. Its center was spotted in the vicinity of Gonzaga, Cagayan, packing maximum winds of 165 kilometers per hour (km/h), gusts of up to 275 km/h, and central pressure of 950 hPa.

Pagasa said Ofel was moving west northwestward at 20 km/h.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) Number 4 was hoisted over Babuyan Islands and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira).

Under TCWS 3 were Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Maconacon, Delfin Albano), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg).

TCWS 2 was raised over the western and eastern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, San Mariano, Palanan, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Dinapigue), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

The rest of Isabela, Quirino, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Ambaguio, Solano, Bayombong, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Dupax del Norte, Bambang), the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, Balaoan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Dipaculao) were placed under TCWS 1.

Pagasa said that Ofel will continue crossing the northeastern portion of mainland Luzon Thursday afternoon, November 14.

It will then continue moving northwestward and pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands Thursday night before turning northward on Friday, November 15, over the sea west of Batanes, then northeastward over the sea east of Taiwan during the weekend.

“Note that hazards on land and coastal waters may still be experienced in areas outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone,” said Pagasa.

It added that Ofel has started to weaken due to increasing interaction with the landmass of Luzon, and it will continue to weaken throughout the forecast period due to frictional effects of land, as well as the increasingly unfavorable environment over the Luzon Strait and the sea east of Taiwan. (LMY)