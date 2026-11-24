A MANILA court has issued another arrest warrant against fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang in connection with the disappearance of six cockfighting enthusiasts (sabungeros) in 2022.

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Raphael Niccolo “Polo” Martinez said the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 175 issued the arrest warrant against Ang and former Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa on October 30, 2026.

“In its Order, the court found sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to hold both accused for trial for the offenses charged,” Martinez said.