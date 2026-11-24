A MANILA court has issued another arrest warrant against fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang in connection with the disappearance of six cockfighting enthusiasts (sabungeros) in 2022.
Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Raphael Niccolo “Polo” Martinez said the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 175 issued the arrest warrant against Ang and former Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa on October 30, 2026.
“In its Order, the court found sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to hold both accused for trial for the offenses charged,” Martinez said.
The court also ruled that the two accused are not allowed to post bail in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention case.
The case stemmed from the disappearance of several sabungeros who were last seen at the Manila Arena in January 2022. Ang was allegedly linked to the operations of the cockfighting arena.
Ang is also facing separate charges of kidnapping with homicide and kidnapping and serious illegal detention before regional trial courts in Lipa City, Batangas, and Sta. Cruz and San Pablo cities in Laguna.
These cases involve the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts between 2021 and 2022, allegedly in connection with Ang’s online cockfighting (e-sabong) operations.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier increased its reward for information leading to Ang’s arrest to P20 million.
Ang remains at large. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)