Another weather system expected to enter PAR as 'Nika' exits

THE tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) continued to intensify while moving west-northwestward at a fast pace, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday, November 11, 2024.

In a weather bulletin, Pagasa said the tropical depression, which will be named “Ofel” once it enters PAR on Tuesday, November 12, was last spotted at 1,480 kilometers (km) east of Eastern Visayas with maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1,002 hectopascals (hPa). It is moving at 35 km/h.

It said the weather system is forecast to steadily intensify in the next three days and reach typhoon category on Wednesday.

It may also hit land at or near its peak intensity by Thursday, November 14 or Friday, November 15, over northern or central Luzon.

“Although it is too early to exactly determine the specific areas to be affected by certain hazards, areas in Northern Luzon are at risk of heavy rainfall, severe wind, and, possibly, storm surge inundation from this tropical cyclone, which may cause considerable impacts,” said Pagasa.

“Furthermore, the eastern portions of Central and Southern Luzon may also be further affected, especially if the tropical cyclone further expands in size or follows a path south of the more likely path (but within the forecast confidence cone),” it added.

Typhoon Nika

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said Typhoon Nika (international name Toraji) had already made landfall in the vicinity of Dilasag in the province of Aurora around 8 a.m.

Around 11 a.m., Nika was spotted in the vicinity of San Agustin, Isabela, packed with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 180 km/h, and central pressure of 965 hPa.

Under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 were the northernmost portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran), the central and southern portions of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, Ramon, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Cordon, Roxas, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Gamu, San Manuel, Aurora, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Alicia, Luna, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, San Agustin), Kalinga, Mountain Province, the northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Alfonso Lista, Banaue, Hungduan, Hingyon, Lagawe), the central and southern portion of Abra (Manabo, Pidigan, San Juan, Tayum, Langiden, Luba, Boliney, Sallapadan, Bucloc, Lagangilang, Tubo, Danglas, Villaviciosa, La Paz, Licuan-Baay, Pilar, Malibcong, Pe, San Isidro, Daguioman, San Quintin, Dolores, Lagayan, Bangued, Bucay, Lacub), and the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Cabugao, Sinait, San Juan, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Banayoyo, Santiago, San Esteban, Burgos, Santa Maria, Magsingal, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Nagbukel, San Ildefonso, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Narvacan, Quirino, Cervantes, Sigay, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, City of Candon, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Santa Cruz).

The central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan), the northern portion of Quirino (Diffun, Cabarroguis, Aglipay, Saguday, Maddela), the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Diadi, Bagabag, Quezon, Solano, Villaverde, Kasibu, Ambaguio, Bayombong), the rest of Isabela, the southwestern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Tuguegarao City, Rizal, Piat), the southern portion of Apayao (Conner, Kabugao), the rest of Abra, the rest of Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Mankayan, Bakun), the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Laoag City, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Piddig, Marcos, Nueva Era, Dingras, Bacarra, Solsona, Paoay, Currimao, Pinili, Badoc, City of Batac, Banna), and the rest of Ilocos Sur were placed under TCWS No. 3 while TCWS No. 2 was hoisted over the northwestern and eastern portions of Cagayan (Iguig, Peñablanca, Baggao, Alcala, Amulung, Santo Niño, Gattaran, Lasam, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Allacapan, Ballesteros, Lal-Lo, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga), the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Apayao, the rest of Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Norte, La Union, the northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Sison, San Manuel, Umingan, Tayug), the central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler), and the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Lupao, San Jose City).

Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the rest of Pangasinan, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, the northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso), Metro Manila, Rizal, the eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana, Santa Cruz, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Pila), the northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Infanta, Sampaloc, Mauban, Real, General Nakar), including Pollilo Islands, also remains under TCWS No. 1.

Nika is expected to exit PAR by Wednesday, November 12. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)