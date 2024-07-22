Anti-narcotics campaign under Marcos to remain 'bloodless'

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reiterated on Monday, July 22, 2024, in his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) that his administration’s “bloodless” campaign against illegal drugs will continue.

“Our bloodless war on dangerous drugs adheres, and will continue to adhere, to the established '8 Es' of an effective anti-illegal drugs strategy. Extermination was never one of them,” Marcos said.

The chief executive said that of the more than 71,500 anti-narcotics operations conducted under his administration, over 97,000 drug personalities have been arrested, while P44 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized.

Of the arrested drug suspects, more than 6,000 were high-value targets, including 440 government employees, 42 uniformed personnel and 77 elected officials.

“To further paralyze their operations, dirty money and assets worth more than P500 million have been frozen and preserved. With strong case build-up and efficient prosecution, the drug conviction rate is at a high 79 percent,” said Marcos.

The President also noted that barangays which are still affected by the proliferation of illegal drugs were down by 22 percent.

The administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos’ predecessor, was criticized over its bloody drug war, which has resulted in the death of over 6,000 drug personalities.

Marcos also noted an overall decrease in crime rate and an improvement in crime solution efficiency, which can be attributed to the continuous capacity-building and asset-upgrading of the law enforcement agencies.

“Lessons from history and current events teach us that peace and order is an essential ingredient of genuine prosperity and social development,” Marcos said.

“This is the path that we choose to take. Despite difficulties, despite our diversity and differences as a people, we are joined together by a unique history, and have constantly invested our energies and resources in strengthening the pillars of peace,” he added.

Marcos also highlighted the strong pillars of the country’s criminal justice system, particularly the new rules on criminal investigation and the independent judiciary, which function in unison.

“In tandem with the justice system, COA’s (Commission on Audit) audit mechanism works in harmony with our transparency, streamlining, and open government initiatives. All in all, these successfully foster a culture of accountability that curbs corruption in government,” he added.

Insurgency

In terms of insurgency, Marcos said there are no longer guerilla fronts of the communist party that remain active across the country.

He said that only seven 'weakened' groups remain dismantled, but they are already the subject of focused operations.

Marcos called on the remaining insurgents to return to the fold of the law, highlighting the government's peace, community development, and reintegration programs, as well as the amnesty offered to former rebels.

“Through a comprehensive and transformative approach, we have rebuilt not only lives but also conflict-affected communities,” he said.

“The implementation of peace agreements is now in its concluding phase. Former combatants now live peaceful and productive lives in their respective communities. Some of our former rebels are now absorbed into the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), serving in the defense of our Republic; while others are now part of the PNP (Philippine National Police) Barmm (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao),” he added.

In April, 100 former members of either the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) entered the PNP after finishing the Bangsamoro Police Basic Recruit Course (BPBRC).

The recruitment of qualified former rebels to become police officers was allowed under the agreement signed by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) and the National Police Commission (Napolcom) on April 7, 2022.

Marcos said these efforts have greatly contributed to a 140 percent year-on-year increase in investments in Barmm in 2023.

“The improved peace and order situation, good governance — not to mention high hopes and confidence amongst its people — all contribute to the reasons why Barmm’s poverty index has significantly decreased since 2018,” Marcos said.

Marcos said all seven inter-governmental mechanisms of the Barmm, as mandated under the Organic Law, have been organized and activated, guaranteeing effective and constant consultation between the Bangsamoro and the National Governments in the fundamental aspects of governance.

He said of the seven essential laws for the Barmm, five have already been enacted by the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament and that it already has its own Administrative Code, Local Government Code, Election Code, and those for Education and the Civil Service.

“With these inspiring developments, the Barmm appears primed and ready for its first regular elections in 2025,” said Marcos. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)