Anti-vapers to LGUs: Protect youth from vapes

AMID the proliferation of vape shops, health advocates are calling on local government units (LGUs) to take it upon themselves to protect the youth against the harms of vaping.

In a statement, the Philippine Smoke-Free Movement (PSFM) asked LGUs to undertake actions that will make vape products less accessible to the youth.

"We need local governments to continuously push through with early prevention awareness activities," said PSFM.

"We need strong support from local chief executives to ensure that children and the youth are protected against the schemes of tobacco industry that lure them to try cigarettes and vapes," it added.

PSFM was seconded by the Parents Against Vape (PAV), who said the first “vape-related death” in the country involving a 22-year-old should serve as a wake-up call to LGUs.

"We need to strictly regulate the sale and marketing of vape as this encourages children and youth to try them," said PAV.

Based on the 2019 Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS), there is an increasing trend of vape use among the youth from 11.7 percent in 2015 to 24.6 percent in 2019.

Last May, the Department of Health reported the death of a 22-year-old male from E-cigarette or Vaping Use-associated Lung Injury (Evali).

The statement was issued ahead of the conclusion of June, which is "National No Smoking Month."