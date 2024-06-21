Anti-vapers want minimum vaping age raised to 25

AMID the rising concerns over the youth's access to vape products, the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Philippines called on lawmakers on Friday, June 21, 2024, to raise the minimum age of people allowed to use vaping products from 18 to 25 years old.

In a statement, ASH Philippines Executive Director Dr. Maricar Limpin said it is imperative for lawmakers to bring at the age of 25 those who can gain access to vape products after the death of a 22-year-old male from E-cigarette or Vaping Use-associated Lung Injury (Evali).

"After seeing youth aged 22, 21, 23 getting sick due to vaping, it would probably be good to raise the minimum age allowing purchase to 25," said Limpin.

The Parents Against Vape (PAV) stands in support to the call of Limpin, saying her proposal is backed by scientific research as that the brain's control center matures at the age of 25.

The PAV stressed that the current law allowing 18-year-old people to purchase vape products is insufficient to protect the youth from the harmful effects of vaping.

"At this age, individuals are better equipped to make informed decisions and resist peer pressure. Raising the legal age to 25 will provide a more robust defense against early addiction and long-term health complications," said PAV.

Under the Vape Regulation Act, the allowable age for the purchase, sale, and use of vape products shall be 18 years old.

But according to ASH Philippines and PAV, there are some young people aged 13 to 15 years old that are already using vape products. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)