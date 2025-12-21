Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop dies

ANTIPOLO City Second District Representative Romeo Acop, 78, died on Saturday evening, December 20, 2025.

This was confirmed on Sunday, December 21, by Acop’s long-time friend, Antipolo First District Representative Ronaldo Puno, who said the lawmaker suffered from heart attack.

He said Acop underwent a kidney transplant in November.

“Our hearts are broken. He was a friend for more than 25 years and a devoted, courageous, honest public servant,” said Puno.

In a report, the police said Acop was rushed to the hospital past 10 p.m. after he was found unconscious on the floor inside his bedroom.

He was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

In a statement, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III said the House of Representatives is mourning the passing of an honest, brave, and principled public servant.

“Siya ay huwaran ng integridad sa serbisyo publiko. Sa bawat tungkuling kanyang ginampanan, malinaw ang kanyang paninindigan na ang batas ay para sa kapakanan ng mamamayan at ang kapangyarihan ay pananagutan, hindi pribilehiyo,” he said.

(He is a model of integrity in public service. In every duty he undertook, it was clear that he stood by the principle that the law exists for the welfare of the people, and that power is a responsibility, not a privilege.)

“Malaking kawalan ang kanyang pagpanaw para sa Kongreso, para sa Antipolo at para sa sambayanang Pilipino. Gayunpaman, ang kanyang halimbawa bilang isang marangal at tapat na lingkod-bayan ay mananatili at patuloy na magsisilbing gabay sa mga institusyong kanyang pinaglingkuran,” he added.

(His passing is a great loss for Congress, for Antipolo, and for the Filipino people. Nonetheless, his example as an honorable and dedicated public servant will endure and continue to serve as a guide for the institutions he served.)

Dy extended condolences to Acop’s bereaved family. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)