Antipolo City elects new 2nd District lawmaker

THE son of the late Antipolo City (Second District) Representative Romeo Acop is set to replace him as a member of the House of Representatives.

Philip Conrad Acop got the highest number of votes in the special congressional polls conducted in Antipolo City by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Based on the Certificate of Canvass released by the Comelec on early Sunday, March 15, Acop got the most number of votes at over 60,000 and was immediately proclaimed in the early hours of Sunday by the District Board of Canvassers (DBOC).

"The members of the DBOC of the Second District of Antipolo City do hereby certify under oath that we have duly canvassed the votes cast in the Second District of Antipolo City for the candidates for the Office of Member of the House Representatives in the Special Election held on March 14, 2026, and that Acop, Philip Conrad obtained a total of 60,051 votes representing the highest number of votes legally cast in the District for said office," said the DBOC.

"On the basis of the foregoing, we hereby proclaim the above-mentioned candidate as the duly elected member of the House of Representatives for the Second District of Antipolo City," it added.

The Antipolo City special polls saw a 33 percent voter turnout with 83,550 casting their votes out of the 252,793 registered voters.

In an earlier press briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the voter turnout is not a gauge in determining the success of the special elections.

"In a special election, we do not have a percentage requirement for an election to be valid. Even if only one voter votes, as long as there is no terrorism, violence, threat, intimidation, no declaration of failure of election, that is a valid election," said Garcia. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)