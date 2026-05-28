Antipolo Diocese asks faithful to join Vatican's 'Rosary for Peace'

AMID the ongoing war in different parts of the world, the Diocese of Antipolo called on the faithful on Thursday, May 28, 2026, to join the Vatican in praying for peace.

In a social media post, the Diocese of Antipolo asked the faithful to join the forthcoming "Rosary for Peace" on May 31 at 1 a.m. (Philippine time).

"This is a simple yet profound call: to entrust our world to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace, and to let every bead of the Rosary carry the cries of the suffering and the longing for peace into God's presence," the Antipolo Diocese said.

"It is an invitation to stand as one family of faith, bridging Antipolo and Rome, and reminding us that true peace begins when hearts are united in prayer," it added.

To note, Pope Leo XIV is set to lead the praying of the rosary at the Vatican Gardens at 7 p.m. on May 30.

Prior to it, members of the clergy of the Diocese of Antipolo have gifted Pope Leo XIV with an image of the Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage during their pilgrimage visit to the Vatican on Wednesday.

Images shared by the Antipolo Diocese on social media showed Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos handing the Pontiff with the image of the Our Lady of Antipolo.

"This encounter was more than a formal gesture. It was a living sign of faith and unity. Bishop Ruperto and his brother priests carried with them the prayers and hopes of the Filipino faithful, offering them before the Successor of Peter," said the Diocese of Antipolo.

"We thank God for the precious gift of our Mother, Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage. For more than 400 years, she has faithfully accompanied the people of Antipolo with countless graces and blessings," it added.

The encounter with Pope Leo XIV comes as part of the Marian Pilgrimage of the clergy of the Diocese of Antipolo. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)