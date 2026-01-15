Antipolo diocese pinpoints 25 Jubilee churches

TWENTY-FIVE churches have been identified by the Diocese of Antipolo as "Jubilee Voyage Churches" as part of its celebration of the Jubilee Year and the 400th Anniversary of the arrival of the Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage.

Topped by the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage | Immaculate Conception (Antipolo Cathedral), the Jubilee Voyage Churches were divided into the "Road of Faith," "Road of Hope," "Road of Peace," and "Road of Love."

Under the "Road of Faith" are St Raphael the Archangel Parish, National Shrine – Parish of Our Lady of Aranzazu, Sto Niño Parish, Holy Family Parish, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Paul of the Cross, and St Francis Xavier Parish.

Listed under the "Road of Hope" are Nativity of Our Lady Parish, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados, Immaculate Conception Parish, National Shrine – Parish of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

For the "Road of Peace", included are Nuestra Señora de los Angeles Parish, Sacred Heart Parish, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Clement, Christ the King Parish, Minor Basilica and Parish of St John the Baptist, and Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Light.

As for the "Road of Love", they are the St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, San Diego de Alcala Parish, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of St. Mary Magdalene, Diocesan Shrine and Parish of the Holy Face of Jesus of Manoppello, Diocesan Shrrine and Parish of St Joseph, and St Rose of Lima Parish.

And with the Jubilee Churches having been identified, the Diocese of Antipolo is calling on the faithful to come and visit all the churches under the Antipolo diocese in a bid to revisit their respective histories and renew their faith.

“As the Diocese of Antipolo opens the doors of its Jubilee Churches, we enter not only a year of celebration but a year of grace; one that draws us back into the heart of our history, our identity, and our mission as a pilgrim people… We are a pilgrim Church, yes, but we are also a missionary Church,” said Santos.

"As pilgrims set foot in these sacred places, they will encounter not only the beauty of architecture or the richness of tradition, but the living presence of Christ in His people… This Jubilee is not simply about travelling from one church to another. It is about journeying inward, allowing God to renew our hearts,” he added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)