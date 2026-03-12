Antipolo special polls preparations 'so far, so good'

PREPARATIONS of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the March 14 special congressional polls in District 2 of Antipolo City have encountered no major challenges.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the agency has yet to face significant issues with two days remaining before Election Day.

"So far, wala naman challenges sa paghahanda sa Antipolo special polls... So far so good ang paghahanda natin," Garcia said.

(So far, there haven't been any challenges in preparing for the Antipolo special polls... Everything is going well so far.)

The poll chief said the agency sees no security concerns in District 2 of Antipolo City, noting the area’s history of peaceful elections.