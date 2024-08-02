Applicants, deactivated voters continue to climb

PEOPLE looking to become registered voters continue to climb in numbers, and so are those who are being deactivated by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Data released by the Comelec shows that there are now 4.8 million voter registrants nationwide, while deactivated voters have increased to 5.2 million.

As of August 1, there are 4,833,915 applications for voter registration filed since February 12.

Still having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 801,784; followed by the National Capital Region with 654,468; and Central Luzon with 557,082.

Having the lowest number of registrants, on the other hand, is the Cordillera Administrative Region with 64,613.

Meanwhile, the Comelec said there are now a total of 5,216,625 deactivated voters, as of July 15.

A large majority of those deactivated are those who failed to vote in two successive preceding regular elections as shown by their voting records with 5,211,854.

Also getting deactivated are the 3,730 that were excluded by court orders, and 1,003 who failed to validate.

The ongoing voter registration activities are open for registration, transfer, change/corrections of entries in the registration records, reactivation of registration records, inclusion of registration records and reinstatement of name in the list of voters, and transfer of registration records from foreign service post to local.

The voter registration period is set to end on September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)