Applicants flock day 1 of voter registration

APPLICANTS flocked to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) voter registration site at Luneta Park in Manila on Monday, October 20, 2025, the first day of the registration’s resumption.

In an interview after observing the activity, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are happy with the turnout of the first day of voter registration.

"Ina-assess pa natin ang nagaganap na voter registration sa buong bansa," said Garcia.

(We are still assessing the ongoing voter registration across the country.)

"Pero dito, nakakatuwa dahil unang araw pa lang ito ngayon," he added.

(But here, it’s delightful because it’s only the first day today.)

The poll chief said they are hoping that the number will be sustained nationwide.

"Sana po huwag na nating hihintayin 'yung katapusan ng registration period," said Garcia.

(Hopefully, we won’t wait until the end of the registration period.)

On Monday, the Comelec resumed voter registration activities nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The commission said it is looking to register as many as 1.4 million applicants nationwide.

The voter registration period for Barmm areas will be held only on May 1 and will run until May 18.

"Kapag kasi nagparehistero tayo, baka akalain ng taga Barmm na yung pagpaparehistro nila ay automatically makaboto sila sa Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections. Para maiwasan ang kalituhan, may voter registration na lang sa Mayo 2026," said Garcia.

(If people register now, those from Barmm might think their registration automatically allows them to vote in the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections. To avoid confusion, voter registration there will instead be held in May 2026.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)