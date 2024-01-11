Application for 2024 Bar exams to start on January 15

THE Supreme Court (SC) has set the Bar examinations application from January 15 to April 5, 2024.

The SC said Thursday, January 11, that new applicants or previous takers who do not have existing accounts on the Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (Barista) must create an individual account at https://barista.judiciary.gov.ph/.

The applicants will be required to complete or update their respective profile attached with their filled application form and other documentary requirements, it said.

They should also pay P12,800 application fee, which is exclusive through the modes provided in Barista.

“Within ten (10) calendar days from the notice of approval of application, all applicants must submit the printed and signed copies of their application forms, together with the physical copies or the mandatory documentary requirements to the Office of the bar Confidant (OBC),” the SC said.

“Similarly, all applicants must upload digital copies and submit physical copies of the deferred documentary requirements to the Barista and OBC, respectively, until October 15, 2024,” it added.

Applicants who failed to complete their law degree and refreshers who failed to complete their refreshers course and/or take their review course have until September 6, 2023 to request for a refund of their application fee.

Each applicant will be asked three cities, ranked by order of preference for their respective testing centers.

In case of concern, the public may contact the OBC Help Desk, or call (02) 8552 9690 / (02) 8552 9642.

The 2024 Bar examination was set on September 8, 11 and 15. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)