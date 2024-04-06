Appoint new DMW head, Marcos urged

A GROUP of former overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is asking President Marcos Jr. to appoint a new head of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) seven months after the passing of its former secretary, Susan Ople.

In a five-page letter, the "Kay BBM Lagi" said they are hoping that Marcos will appoint a new DMW secretary, instead of prolonging the stint of Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac as officer-in-charge (OIC).

"We humbly plead with you to already appoint as soon as possible a Secretary for the Department of Migrant Workers," said the group.

"While it is true that you have designated an officer-in-charge of the DMW, we feel that it is high time that you already appoint a regular/permanent secretary of the DMW, and not just one in an acting capacity," it furthered.

On August 22, 2023, Ople passed away, thus leaving the top DMW post vacant.

Cacdac has been designated as OIC of the DMW since September 7, 2023.

The group said the appointment of a secretary is necessary given the limitations of an agency being headed only by an OIC.

"In other words, an OIC of the DMW can only do so much or, more accurately, very little, compared to someone who is appointed as DMW Secretary," said the group led by its president, Lito Soriano.

In selecting a new DMW chief, they asked Marcos to go for the "best choice" for the sake and welfare of millions of OFWs.

"If possible, please select one who is an ex-OFW, who can manage and guide the overseas employment program," said the group. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)