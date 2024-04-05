April 10 declared a regular holiday

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared April 10, 2024 as a regular holiday for the observance of Eid’l Fitr (Feast of Ramadhan).

Under Proclamation 514, Marcos said the declaration is “in order to bring the religious and cultural significance of the Eid’l Fitr to the fore of national consciousness.”

Marcos said it will also “allow the entire Filipino nation to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony.”

April 9 was also declared as a regular holiday for the observance of Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan) all throughout the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)