April 30 is final deadline for PUV consolidation

THE Philippine government is not extending the April 30 deadline for the consolidation of public utility jeepneys (PUV) in the country under the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP), said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The PUVMP, which was launched in 2017, aims to improve the country’s transport system by phasing out jeepneys, buses and other PUVs that are at least 15 years old and replacing them with safer, more comfortable and more environmentally-friendly alternatives.

It was originally targeted to be implemented in 2020 but it has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and protests of several transport groups.

In January 2024, after several extensions, Marcos approved the Department of Transportation’s recommendation to extend until April 30 the deadline for the consolidation, which is the initial stage of the PUVMP.

By consolidating, PUV operators are required to join transportation cooperatives or corporations. These cooperatives have two to three years to replace their vehicles with the modern units that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine or an electric engine to lessen pollution. They will be able to receive government subsidy, which is between P200,000 and P300,000 per vehicle, to help them cope financially, as well as access bank financing.