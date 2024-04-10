April 30 is final deadline for PUV consolidation

THE Philippine government is not extending the April 30 deadline for the consolidation of public utility jeepneys (PUV) in the country under the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP), said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The PUVMP, which was launched in 2017, aims to improve the country’s transport system by phasing out jeepneys, buses and other PUVs that are at least 15 years old and replacing them with safer, more comfortable and more environmentally-friendly alternatives.
It was originally targeted to be implemented in 2020 but it has been repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and protests of several transport groups.
In January 2024, after several extensions, Marcos approved the Department of Transportation’s recommendation to extend until April 30 the deadline for the consolidation, which is the initial stage of the PUVMP.
By consolidating, PUV operators are required to join transportation cooperatives or corporations. These cooperatives have two to three years to replace their vehicles with the modern units that have at least a Euro 4-compliant engine or an electric engine to lessen pollution. They will be able to receive government subsidy, which is between P200,000 and P300,000 per vehicle, to help them cope financially, as well as access bank financing.
(There will be no more extension for the consolidation. We really need that.)
He assured that the PUVMP will not be a burden to the drivers and operators.
“Ang tinitiyak lang namin, hindi na mapabigat pa ang babayaran at iuutang ng driver-operator kaya ginagawa nating maayos at well-organized 'yung sistema na 'yan,” Marcos added.
(The only thing we are ensuring is that the driver-operator will not have to pay and owe more, so we are making that system sound and well-organized.)
Marcos’ call echoed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chair Teofilo Guadiz III’s reminder on Tuesday, April 9, for jeepney drivers and operators to consolidate before the April 30 deadline.
“Again, I have to reiterate, it’s only until April 30. We need to consolidate because that is the first part of the modernization program,” said Guadiz in a statement Tuesday.
He said the extension granted by Marcos is the last, stressing that those who will not comply with the program will see their franchise revoked by the LTFRB.
“So we are asking now the jeepney operators to avail [themselves] of the last extension because come April 30. We will no longer allow those who did not consolidate to ply routes,” he said.
Several transport groups have opposed the PUVMP, saying it will bury them in debt as they could not afford the modern units. They said hundreds of transport sector workers will be displaced as jeepney operators and drivers that have not complied with the program can no longer ply their routes. This, they said, will exacerbate the worsening economic situation amid the soaring unemployment.
As of March 2024, the LTFRB reported that the consolidation rate stood at 80 percent nationwide. (LMY)