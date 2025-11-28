Aquino calls P1.038 trillion education budget a win for Filipino youth

SENATOR Bam Aquino has welcomed the approval of a record-breaking P1.038 trillion budget for the education sector, calling it the highest in Philippine history and a major shift away from public funds previously poured into questionable flood control projects.

The education budget, which secured approval in the Senate, is the result of efforts to divert billions from infrastructure funding that has long been linked to inefficiency and corruption.

Aquino emphasized that the realignment is a strategic investment in developing human capital and prioritizing national progress.

“This is the biggest education budget in history P1.38 trillion for education. We have P65 billion for 30,000 classrooms. We have P27 billion for the school feeding program, and 5.7 million students are assured of free college,” Aquino said.

One of the most significant increases was in classroom construction. The Senate raised the allocation from the original P13.2 billion to P65.9 billion, targeting the country’s estimated 165,000 classroom backlog.

The budget will fully implement the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program, which allows the Department of Education to work with local government units and civil society to speed up construction.

To address child malnutrition, the Senate also expanded the School-Based Feeding Program budget from P11.7 billion to P28.6 billion. This allows for a full feeding schedule of 200 school days for Kindergarten and Grade 1 students.

The landmark Free College Law remains a core feature of the higher education budget, ensuring free tuition for 5.7 million students in State and Local Universities and Colleges.

The budget also includes financial assistance for students in need, including allowances for nursing students with RLE requirements and support for students at risk of dropping out.

Despite the Senate win, Aquino urged the public to remain vigilant as the budget still needs to pass the Bicameral Conference Committee before final approval.

“We still need to guard this. It’s not over yet. We have the Bicam and the President’s approval. We must ensure the final version remains a budget for Filipino youth,” he said.

Aquino described the historic education budget as both a victory for accountability and a statement for the country’s future.

“Let us stand together and guard what the youth need, education, not corruption,” he said. (ABC)