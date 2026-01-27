Aquino pushes nuclear liability bill

SENATOR Bam Aquino is leading efforts in the Senate to establish what he described as a strong legal safety net for the Philippines’ planned entry into nuclear energy, warning that public support for the technology remains fragile and largely dependent on the promise of lower electricity costs.

Aquino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, made the remarks during a committee hearing on Senate Bill 1206, or the proposed Philippine Nuclear Liability Act, on January 22, 2026.

The measure seeks to update the country’s outdated 1968 nuclear liability framework by aligning it with the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.

According to Aquino, the passage of the bill is crucial to ensuring that private nuclear power operators are held financially accountable in the event of accidents, meltdowns, or other nuclear-related incidents, even before a single megawatt of electricity is produced.

“This bill will support industry players because it will provide a clearer regime in case of accidents, claims, and liabilities. This will encourage the industry to come in,” Aquino said during the hearing.

He added that the proposed law would not only apply to future nuclear power plants but would also cover all other uses of nuclear technology in the country, even if nuclear power generation does not push through.

The bill proposes a multi-tiered compensation system designed to ensure that funds for environmental rehabilitation and victim compensation are readily available, effectively shielding Filipino taxpayers from bearing the cost of a nuclear incident.

The hearing coincided with a presentation from the Department of Energy (DOE), which identified several potential sites for the country’s first nuclear facilities.

DOE Director Patrick Aquino said technical evaluations are ongoing in Bataan, including the site of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, as well as in Labrador, Pangasinan; Camarines Norte; Masbate; and Palawan.

Energy officials noted that the Philippines continues to have some of the highest electricity rates in Southeast Asia, with the average cost at P9.86 per kilowatt-hour.

During the hearing, officials pointed out that while uranium fuel costs around $30 million, producing the same amount of power using coal could cost nearly $800 million, a difference they said could translate into significant savings for households.

A 2024 survey showed that nearly 70 percent of Filipinos support nuclear energy.

However, Aquino cautioned lawmakers and energy officials against complacency, saying public support is driven mainly by the hope of cheaper electricity rather than strong confidence in the technology itself.

“For Filipino families, the primary concern is having a source of cheaper electricity,” Aquino said.

He also stressed the importance of securing full approval from local government units and stakeholders before establishing any nuclear facility, citing the critical nature of nuclear plants.

“For a nuclear plant to be built in an LGU, we need the full approval of all stakeholders. We must take extra care in choosing the right partners and determining where these plants will be built in the future,” he said.

The push for the nuclear liability law follows the enactment of Republic Act 12305 in late 2025, which created PhilATOM, the country’s first independent nuclear regulatory body.

Officials at the hearing said that while the Philippines aims to have its first operational nuclear power plant by 2032, the passage of the Nuclear Liability Act is the final legislative requirement needed to unlock serious private sector investment, including interest from major firms such as Meralco and Aboitiz. (ABC)