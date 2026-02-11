Aquino urges repurposing of idle Pogo, BPO, closed school buildings

SENATOR Bam Aquino has called for an aggressive push to build at least 26,000 new classrooms by 2026, proposing the repurposing of unused Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) hubs, underutilized Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) offices, and closed private school buildings to ease the country’s severe classroom shortage.

Presiding over a hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education on Monday, February 9, 2026, Aquino said the plan aims to end what he described as “inhumane” early-morning school shifts that force young students, particularly in densely populated areas such as Metro Manila and Cavite, to wake up before dawn just to attend classes.

Aquino noted that the country is facing a backlog of around 165,000 classrooms, a shortage that has led to overcrowded learning spaces, multiple shifting schedules, and, in some cases, classes being held in hallways or shared covered courts.

“If you have buildings that you think can be used private schools that have closed, old Pogo facilities that are now empty, or buildings that can be outright purchased those are all possible options,” Aquino said, adding that these were included as special provisions to speed up classroom delivery.

The senator directed the Department of Education (DepEd), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and private partners to work together to meet the target, citing land availability as one of the biggest obstacles to classroom construction.

While DepEd often has the funds, Aquino said it frequently lacks suitable sites where schools can be built.

“We need to come together to build classrooms for Filipino students who are currently attending classes in shifting schedules, crowding into classrooms, holding classes in hallways outside schools, or sharing covered courts where classes run back-to-back,” he said.

Aquino revealed that P67.9 billion has been allocated for classroom construction, with the goal of starting at least 26,000 classrooms this year.

“At the minimum, we want to see 26,000 classrooms started in 2026,” he said.

To address delays that often stretch construction timelines to an average of three years per classroom, Aquino pushed for unconventional solutions, including the use of government-seized properties such as former Pogo facilities, and faster legal mechanisms that would allow DepEd to immediately use available land.

He also called for a revitalized Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program, citing the Aquino administration’s earlier PPP initiative that built more than 9,000 classrooms.

However, he stressed that the 2026 effort must be faster and more efficient.

“It is important for us to see that these funds are being used and that classrooms are built at the right price, in the right way, and at the right time,” Aquino said.

DepEd, for its part, reported that a new PPP batch covering 16,000 classrooms was approved on January 8, with a “Green Lane” system in place to fast-track permits and implementation.

The urgency of the plan was underscored by findings from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (Edcom 2), which showed that kindergarten pupils in some high density areas are required to attend classes as early as 5:45 a.m., a situation Aquino warned could harm children’s development if left unaddressed.

“Let us not let these opportunities pass while we are all here,” Aquino said, urging government agencies to ensure that education funding is protected and consistently utilized in the coming years. (ABC)