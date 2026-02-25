Aquino urges unity among leaders, calls for cooperation over political divisions

SENATOR Bam Aquino called for unity among political leaders and an end to partisan divisions as the nation commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on February 25, 2026.

Aquino urged leaders to set aside political colors and conflicts to focus on addressing the urgent needs of Filipinos, particularly in education and governance. He said the country’s problems require cooperation rather than continued political polarization.

In his statement, Aquino reflected on the long-standing “Aquino versus Marcos” narrative in Philippine politics, noting that the current generation of both families has found common ground in governance.

He acknowledged that carrying the Aquino name can be a “double-edged sword,” especially during periods when being labeled “yellow” was viewed negatively.

“There were times when being called ‘yellow’ made you seem like a bad person,” Aquino said, adding that such experiences are common among politicians. He emphasized that he remains proud of his family despite political attacks.

Aquino said his approach to public service is deeply influenced by his relatives, including the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., former President Corazon Aquino, and former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

“If there’s one thing I learned from Ninoy, Cory, Noynoy, and my other relatives in government, it is consistency,” he said. “We continue serving, maintain a low profile, avoid extravagant lifestyles, and stay simple as we learned from Cory. We remain courageous on issues as we learned from Ninoy, and we study and work hard as I learned from Noynoy.”

Aquino also disclosed that he recently met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace to discuss the education crisis.

While acknowledging that their views on history may never align, he stressed that the public should not suffer while politicians argue.

“In education, we must first accept that we will always disagree on certain things,” Aquino said. “You cannot convince me, and I cannot convince you on certain matters in our history. But the needs of the people are severe and urgent.”

Three of Aquino’s legislative proposals have been certified as urgent by the President. These include the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program, the Citizens Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (Cadena) Act, and the Party-list System Reform Bill.

Aquino said the country’s worsening problems demand unity among leaders and closer collaboration between the Senate and the Executive branch to ensure the welfare of the people.

He emphasized that the true lesson of Edsa is that public service should not be driven by personal or family vendettas. Aquino noted that even leaders from opposing sides of history must work together for government to function effectively.

“There should be no baggage between us,” Aquino said. “The people have too many problems for us to dwell on personal conflicts. If I am the Education Committee chairman and you are the President, it cannot be that you refuse to sign a law because I am an Aquino, or that I refuse to craft good laws because you are a Marcos. That cannot happen.”

According to Aquino, the strength of Philippine democracy lies in cooperation, even among political rivals.

“The way our system works is that even those who are opponents or not allies must come together for the people,” he said. “That is the beauty of our system.”

As the country looks to the future, Aquino said the anniversary of Edsa should remind leaders that while history cannot be changed, the future of the Filipino people depends on their ability to work together beyond political colors. (ABC)