Aral Act enacted to aid learners’ recovery from educational losses

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law on Friday, October 18, 2024, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) Act to fast-track the recovery of students’ learning losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to improve the quality of education in the country.

Marcos enacted the law, which is among the priority measures of his administration in Malacañang, witnessed by Education Secretary Sonny Angara along with other high-ranking government officials.

Under the Aral Act, a free national learning intervention for students from Kindergarten to Grade 10 will be established to help them catch up with the required standards for their grade levels by tapping teachers, para-teachers and pre-service teachers, or those students enrolled in a teacher degree program offered by Teacher Education Institutions.

The law focuses on improving the students’ competencies in essential learning areas, which include reading and mathematics for Grades 1 to 10 and science for Grades 3 to 10.

For Kindergarten learners, the Aral Program focuses on building foundational skills to strengthen their literacy and numeracy competencies.

“With the signing of the Aral law, we embark on a definitive journey to champion the right of every Filipino child to quality education -- ensuring as well that it is accessible to all,” he said in his speech.

“Indeed, the Aral Program seeks to confront the broader challenges of mastering essential competencies and recovering from learning loss through structured tutorial sessions. Beyond stimulating academic achievement, this also will reignite each student’s passion and enjoyment for learning,” he added.

The law also includes tutorial sessions, which will also be conducted in three flexible delivery modes: face-to-face, online tutorials, or a blended learning approach in order to ensure accessibility of learning and that all learners can participate based on their needs and circumstances.

The government will engage Public Telecommunications Entities to collaborate with the program by providing free access to Department of Education (DepEd)-exclusive learning management systems, which include web-based applications and online educational platforms, digital libraries and other knowledge hubs.

Recognizing the needs of disadvantaged learners and their tutors, the law provides subsidized data plans to facilitate access to the resources required for academic success.

Marcos noted that a portion of the mandated allotment in each broadcasting network’s daily total airtime will be utilized for supplemental tutorial videos on essential learning competencies, as part of their duty to serve the public good.

Donation, contribution, or grant made to the Aral Program through the DepEd -- whether in cash or in-kind -- shall be exempt from the donor’s tax and considered allowable deductions from the donor’s gross income in the bid to encourage support and partnership from individuals and organizations dedicated to uplifting the quality of education in the Philippines.

Marcos expressed confidence that the Aral program will nurture learners holistically, fortifying their academic foundations and enhancing their resilience in the face of adversity.

“By honing their essential learning competencies, we can equip our students with the foundational skills required to become visionaries, critical thinkers, problem solver -- qualities essential to the progress of our nation in this modern world,” he said.

“Learning, after all, is not confined to the four walls of a classroom. The diverse experiences that our learners encounter will endow them with the wisdom to navigate life’s complexities, the courage to venture beyond the familiar, and the confidence to confront every challenge head-on,” he added.

Marcos urged the teachers and program tutor to approach the learners with understanding, teach them without bias, and guide them with compassion.

He also encouraged parents and guardians to maintain open lines of communication with their children’s tutors and for them to monitor their child’s progress and extend to them the support they need to succeed in life.

“To our LGUs, I call on you to help cultivate a safe and conducive environment for in-person tutorials. Collaborate with the National Government in promoting this program by engaging potential tutors, referring qualified candidates, and motivating parents to involve their children in this endeavor,” Marcos said.

“And to our national agencies, you play a vital role in ensuring the smooth implementation of this very important initiative. Promulgate the necessary rules and implement the needed steps to operationalize this law,” he added.

In a statement, Cebu Representative Edu Rama, one of the law’s principal authors, expressed his gratitude to Marcos for signing the Bicameral Conference Committee version of the bill from the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"We are happy because this legislation will greatly help our students from Kindergarten to Grade 10, who need additional support in core subjects of reading, mathematics, and science," said Rama in Cebuano.

“Our goal is to support Kindergarten to Grade 10 students who need extra help in math, science, and reading. This law aims to address learning gaps in these subjects, by empowering young learners through access to tutors who will guide their improvement. By the time they graduate from K to 12, we want our students to be well-equipped for the future, and the Aral Program is here to provide that support, at no cost to the parents or students,” he added. (TPM/With PR/SunStar Philippines)