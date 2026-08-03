Archbishop to Cebuanos: All must care for environment

FOLLOWING the flooding that hit several parts of Cebu over the weekend, no less than Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy is calling on the Cebuano faithful to do their part in protecting the environment.

In a Pastoral Appeal, Uy urged everyone to engage in proper waste disposal, reducing the use of plastics, keeping canals and rivers free of garbage, planting and caring for trees, conserving water, and choosing honest and competent leaders.

"I appeal to every Cebuano. Let us never think that caring for creation is only the government’s responsibility. These are responsibilities that belong to all of us," said Uy.

Earlier, heavy rains caused widespread flooding across Cebu City and in neighboring areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the non-stop rains were not caused by a major weather disturbance but by localized thunderstorms.

Uy similarly reminded different stakeholders that development must never be done at the expense of the environment.

The archbishop asked government officials, developers, business owners, and landowners to ensure that economic progress of Cebu must not sacrifice Mother Nature.

"Development must always respect creation and protect human life. Sustainable development is not an obstacle to growth. It is the only path to lasting progress. Progress that destroys creation is not genuine progress," said Uy.

"The recent floods remind us that everything is connected. When we care for creation, we protect human life. When we protect human life, we honor the Creator. Let us work together so that future generations may inherit not only a more prosperous Cebu, but also a safer, greener, and more compassionate one," he added.

For government leaders, the prelate asked them to give priority to long-term flood mitigation rather than short-term solutions.

"Let us protect our watersheds, preserve our forests, restore our rivers, improve drainage systems, strictly enforce environmental laws, and ensure that flood-control projects are planned and implemented with competence, transparency, and integrity," said Uy.

He said developers and landowners are also asked that every project be guided not only by profitability but also by responsibility.

"Let us avoid building in flood-prone areas without adequate safeguards, preserve natural waterways, provide sufficient green spaces and water-retention areas, and faithfully comply with environmental regulations," said Uy.

The Archbishop also asked the business community to become partners in building a more resilient Cebu.

"Invest in environmentally responsible practices, reduce plastic waste support tree-growing and river rehabilitation projects, and help communities prepare for future disasters through corporate social responsibility initiatives," said Uy. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)