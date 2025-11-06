Archbishop Uy calls on Catholics to extend help to 'Tino' victims

CEBU Archbishop Alberto Uy on Thursday, November 6, 2025, laid down several ways for the Catholic faithful to extend assistance to victims of Typhoon Tino, which devastated the province with intense rains and strong winds.

In a social media post, Uy said the faithful may adopt a family that has lost their home and belongings by reaching out and offering any form of help—food, clothes, financial assistance, or even emotional support.

He said they may also organize community soup kitchens to provide warm meals for the hungry, especially in evacuation centers or hard-hit barangays.

Victims of the typhoon may also be provided with psychological and spiritual debriefing, particularly by capable counselors, teachers, social workers, religious workers, and priests.

Uy added that victims who have lost loved ones will also need emotional support through short visits, shared prayers, or words of compassion.

He urged the faithful to donate clean clothes, towels, and toiletries for distribution at evacuation sites.

Another form of assistance, he said, is volunteering one’s skills—such as those of doctors, nurses, electricians, carpenters, or drivers—by offering their time and expertise to assist in medical missions, relief coordination, or rebuilding efforts.

Uy also encouraged participation in Parish Caritas drives, particularly in sorting and repacking goods at designated collection points.

The archbishop said the faithful may likewise help rebuild homes and chapels by organizing small teams to assist in repairing damage, cleaning debris, or repainting walls.

Lastly, he urged the public to offer prayers and Mass intentions for the typhoon victims, responders, and all those continuing to help. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)