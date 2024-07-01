Ariana Grande receives backlash after naming serial killer as dream dinner guest

POPSTAR Ariana Grande has angered the families of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims after admitting in a podcast that the convicted serial killer is her dream dinner guest.

Grande appeared in Ep 72 of a podcast called “Podcrushed,” where she recalled a Q&A session early in her career with her young fans.

One of the fans asked who would she like to go on a dinner date with dead or alive, and she answered, “I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating. I think I would have loved to have met him. Y’know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions.”

The controversial confession went viral on social media and has made the families of the victims disturbed and upset.

"To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did,” Shirley, mother of Tony Hughes -- a deaf, non-verbal victim Dahmer killed in 1991, told TMZ.

Jeffrey Dahmer, a convicted serial killer and sex offender, murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante, UP Tacloban Intern)