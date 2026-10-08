Army chief takes part in Australia Land Forces International Land Defence Exposition

The Philippine Army’s (PA) strong military ties with its Australian counterparts was highlighted anew after Army commander Lt. Gen. Donald Gumiran took part in Australia's Land Forces International Land Defense Exposition, set Oct. 6 to 8.

In a statement Thursday, the PA said Gumiran met with military leaders and professionals during his visit to the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in Western Australia on Wednesday.

It explained that the three-day event is “a biannual program, (that) connects Australian defense, industry, government, academic, and technology leaders with their international counterparts to support national and regional security.”

It said Gumiran's attendance showcases the PA's ability as a "reliable international partner and catalyst with allied and like-minded nations in advancing regional security and peace."

"As a world-class organization, its (PA’s) pursuit of constant adaptation and progress is a primordial objective," it said.

AFP chief reiterates commitment to beef up NOLCOM capabilities

Meanwhile, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, during a visit at Camp Servillano Aquino in Tarlac City on Wednesday, reiterated the military's commitment in beefing up the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM).

"The AFP remains committed to supporting NOLCOM and its personnel in strengthening their capabilities and readiness while recognizing those who exemplify excellence in service. Through dedicated and professional troops, sustained leadership, and effective coordination, the AFP continues to fulfill its mandate to protect the Filipino people and safeguard the nation," he said as quoted in a news release. (PNA)