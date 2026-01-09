Army official sacked over alleged withdrawal of support from Marcos

A PHILIPPINE Army official was relieved from his post pending an investigation into his alleged withdrawal of support from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

In a statement on Friday, January 9, 2026, Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala confirmed the relief of Colonel Audie Mongao as the commander of the Training Support Group over the alleged withdrawal of support from Marcos that he posted on social media.

“By the direction of the Commanding General, PA, Col. Mongao was immediately relieved from his post and put into A/U status to give way to a thorough investigation by the Training Command,” Dema-ala said.

In a Facebook post, Major General Michael Logico, commander of the Training Command, said he tried to reach Mongao but to no avail.

“An investigation is underway to determine possible administrative and legal charges that may be imposed upon him in relation to his online statement,” Logico said.

The official, however, reaffirmed the Philippine Army’s support for the Constitution and the chain of command.

He said the institution remains professional and steadfast behind its mandate, loyal to the Constitution and the chain of command. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)