Army official shot dead

AN ARMY official was shot dead by unidentified suspects in Angat, Bulacan on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

In a statement, the Bulacan Provincial Police Office (PPO) identified the victim as Major Dennis Moreno, 41, presently assigned to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Reserve Command Headquarters.

Bulacan PPO chief Colonel Relly Arnedo said that based on the account of the victim’s secretary, Moreno was inside his personal office in Barangay Marungko, Angat town when an unidentified suspect entered and fatally shot him multiple times using a short firearm.

The suspect fled aboard a motorcycle.

He was rushed to Twin Care Hospital for medical treatment but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Arnedo immediately ordered the activation of a flash alarm and initiated a dragnet operation to locate the suspect.

The Bulacan PNP activated a special investigation task group for the conduct of an depth investigation on the incident.

It also urges the public with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Major Dennis Moreno y Naduja during this difficult time,” said Arnedo. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)