Army probes deaths of 2 trainees in Tarlac facility

MANILA – The Philippine Army (PA) on Friday confirmed that two of its trainee soldiers died during a "training activity" in Tarlac even as an investigation is underway to determine the cause of their deaths.

In a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the incident took place at their Training Command (TRACOM) in Capas, Tarlac.

"A full and immediate investigation has been ordered to establish the facts surrounding this incident. We will not speculate. We ask the public to allow the investigation to proceed and to avoid spreading unverified claims that may cause further distress to the families," he added.

TRACOM earlier said that the two fatalities were members of its Candidate Soldier Course (CSC) 806-2026.

"We will provide updates as soon as confirmed information becomes available," he said.

Likewise, the PA spokesperson said they were extending support and assistance to the families of the two trainee soldiers.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families. We are extending full support and assistance during this difficult time," Dema-ala said.

The PA spokesperson added that the safety and welfare of all their personnel remain the top priority in all aspects of their operations, including training.

"The safety and welfare of our personnel remain a top priority. Training is inherently demanding, but it must always be conducted within established safety standards. We are already reviewing protocols and enforcing stricter measures where necessary," he concluded. (PNA)