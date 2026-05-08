Arrest of PGMN founder exposes vulnerability of flood control mess to manipulation, misinformation

Charges of robbery extortion in relation to cybercrime were filed against the arrested suspects.

In a statement, PGMN, a digital media organization known for being pro-Duterte and anti-establishment political commentary, maintains its innocence, claiming that they had been set up.

It said that over the last five months, they have been working on the national corruption involving Romualdez and the result was “devastating.”

“The episode was filmed several weeks ago. It has been fully edited -- it is 90 minutes-long, packed with hard evidence, and ready for release,” the media network said.

“That is why this is happening. There was no extortion. There were ZERO threats from us. That's all bullshit. The ‘evidence’ provided showed one side of the story. We committed NO CRIME: AND WE CAN PROVE IT,” it added.

The firm accused the former House Speaker, a cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., of silencing them “because the timing of the release of our exposé would leave him in a desperate situation.”

“In light of this, even before the arrest, gave specific/explicit instructions that if anything -- literally ANYTHING, be it fatal or injurious -- happens to any of us in any capacity, our legal teams and trusted allies are to fully publish the 90-minute exposé on every major social media platform for everyone in the Philippines to see,” it said.

“We at PGMN have always taken profound and sincere pride in going after the bad guys. Yesterday, we made the difficult choice to go after the worst of them all. And now, we are where we are. If this is the price to pay to do what's right, then so be it. I want my five-year-old and two-year-old sons to look back at these decisions when they're older and see the kind of man their dad was,” it added.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag, who served as the secretary general of the political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban), the party once chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte, said they are looking for other possible extortion and blackmail victims of Mabanta and the PGMN in general.

He said the NBI would apply for a cyber warrant to allow investigators to conduct a “forensic” examination of several mobile phones seized from Mabanta and the others to check who else could or would be potential extortion victims.

The NBI has not yet to identify whether other political personalities or financiers may be connected to the case.

The bureau also issued a subpoena for PGMN anchor CJ Hirro in relation to the extortion attempt.

The arrest and the extortion attempt has sparked broader concerns about how infrastructure issues, particularly those involving flood control, can become vulnerable to manipulation, misinformation, and alleged extortion attempts in the digital age.

It can easily attract public attention because many communities continue to suffer from severe flooding during typhoons and heavy rains.

Beyond the criminal allegations, the case also underscores deeper institutional concerns involving transparency, infrastructure accountability, and public trust. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)